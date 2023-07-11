St. Johns County teens learning financial literacy at First Florida Credit Union’s ‘Camp CEO’

This week, a branch of First Florida Credit Union, one of Action News Jax’s Family Focus partners, is training the next generation of CEOs in St. Johns County.

A group of teens from across the county are learning financial literacy and other money-saving skills.

“It’s a great way to spend my time instead of sitting at home doing nothing,” camper Shayaan Nesaogi said.

The learning doesn’t stop over the summer for 16-year-old Shayaan.

He is one of 20 teen campers attending Camp CEO.

The goal is to help teens ages 13 to 16 gain knowledge and tools about core financial concepts like budgeting, credit scores, credit cards, loans, and entrepreneurship.

“We are so excited to bring it back this year for the very first time,” Camp CEO instructor Ashleigh Robinson said.

She said after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the credit union is bringing the program back this year with a new focus.

“The nature of economics and the environment has changed a little bit,” Robinson said. “This time around, we are really focusing on loans, we’re really focusing on wealth building. This is a different generation.”

When campers walk away from the week-long camp on Friday, Robinson said she hopes they leave with more than just financial knowledge.

“We want this generation to be financially successful, we want them to avoid some of the pitfalls that other generations before them have had to experience the hard way and it’s so important we get them off on the right foot,” Robinson said.

