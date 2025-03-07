Take part in Crohn’s & Colitis Take Steps! in Jacksonville with Action Sports Jax’s Stuart Webber

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action Sports Jax’s Stuart Webber will be emceeing the Crohn’s & Colitis Take Steps! walk on Saturday, April 12.

The walk benefits the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, which champions cures for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The walk will take place at Memorial Park, located at 1620 Riverside Avenue. The event will start at 9 a.m. and the ribbon ceremony will take place at 10:15 a.m.

The foundation said coping with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease or IBD) can be extremely challenging and isolating.

The walk will honor the journeys of those living with IBD.

Every dollar raised will go toward awareness, fund research, and show everyone touched by this isolating disease that they are not alone.

To learn how you can register and get started fundraising, click here.

If you have any questions, contact Layne Kauffman at 646-477-5608.

