Back-to-School: Summer COVID-19 cases on the rise in Florida. Here’s how to protect yourself

WEST LAFFAYETTE, Ind. — Now that school is back, it could create even more opportunities for COVID to keep spreading.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting elevated numbers of summer COVID-19 infections. Researchers have been studying coronavirus levels in wastewater nationwide to gauge which direction infections are heading.

“The CDC is estimating approximately 26 states are either high or very high right now for COVID-19 infections,” explained Libby Richards of Purdue University.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While the CDC says national COVID cases are up, officials point to Florida, Texas, California and North Carolina as states where infections are significant. Richards says there are specific factors behind the spike.

“First of all, our historic temperatures have been forcing people inside in close proximity, which leads to disease spread. In addition, the family of variants that are currently circulating, known as FLiRT variants, tend to evade vaccine-induced immunity better,” she said.

The summer COVID-19 surge comes as many communities prepare for the upcoming back-to-school season. Richards says that up to 80% of infectious diseases are spread through touch.

“Kids tend to not be very good at handwashing, but they are very good at putting their hands and other objects in their mouths,” Richards said.

Read: FDA approves nasal spray alternative to EpiPen

But, medical experts say the best way to protect yourself and others can be simple.

“Stay up to date with your vaccines,” Richards explained. “It’s very important to practice proper cough and sneeze hygiene.”

Read: Trump intends to sue DOJ for $100M over Mar-a-Lago raid, alleged ‘political persecution’

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.