The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College projects that, as of 2025, the average man will spend about 19.6 years in retirement based on a median retirement age of 64.7 and a life expectancy of 84.3 years. That's almost a quarter of one's life—a significant figure. Given this, choosing where to retire is arguably just as important as choosing where to raise a family. You must ensure your savings will stretch and your needs (affordable housing, proximity to medical care) and desires (climate, access to preferred activities) are met.

Some retirees are betting on a complete change of scenery to achieve this. In 2024, some 258,000 Americans moved upon retirement, according to a February 2025 analysis of Census Bureau data from moving company HireAHelper. Though sunny Florida ranked #1 for all retirement moves, Massachusetts was the top destination for those who specifically moved out of state to retire—1 in 5 retirees headed to the Bay State last year.

However, those looking for retirement-worthy destinations along the Atlantic Seaboard may want to narrow the search even further. To that end, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to retire on the East Coast using Niche's 2025 Best Places to Retire in America ranking. Here, Stacker has highlighted 25 incredible places to spend your golden years. Rankings were determined using weather, safety, housing expenses, and access to eateries, golf courses, recreation facilities, and health care. (You can read Niche's full methodology here.) Cities, towns, and suburbs in the following states were considered: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Whether you're considering retiring or merely fantasizing about your life after the rat race, check out these ideal locales. There's sure to be something for everyone, from golf aficionados to beach bums to avid skiers to those just looking for a quiet break from it all.

#25. Piermont, New York

- National rank: #26

- Population: 2,434

Tourists love to visit this beautiful Hudson River town for its waterfront, shops, restaurants, art galleries, and more. Located under an hour from LaGuardia Airport, Piermont offers endless entertainment options and remarkable views at every turn. There's something to do here in all four seasons—nearby Tallman Mountain State Park offers cross-country skiing in winter and hiking in summer.

#24. South Palm Beach, Florida

- National rank: #25

- Population: 1,667

Located on a small barrier island off Florida's east coast, South Palm Beach is only five-eighths of a mile long. For those who love great weather and pristine beaches, this tiny slice of paradise is a great spot to consider.

#23. Jensen Beach, Florida

- National rank: #24

- Population: 12,456

A live music event called Jammin' Jensen takes place every Thursday at Jensen Beach, once known as "The Pineapple Capital of the World." Located between Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach, this coastal town offers endless shopping and seafood restaurants galore.

#22. Bay Pines, Florida

- National rank: #23

- Population: 2,700

Bay Pines is a mixed-use, master planned community on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg. Residents have easy access to shopping and dining options and direct access to miles of pristine beaches. The community is also home to the highly-rated Veterans Affairs Bay Pines Medical Center, which provides top-notch medical care for former service members and their families.

#21. Manasota Key, Florida

- National rank: #22

- Population: 1,741

At just 11 miles long, Manasota Key is a secluded barrier island that offers residents a slower pace of life. Home to four white sand beaches, a private beach club, and a handful of restaurants and bars, Manasota Key isn't necessarily the most bustling place. However, those looking to spend their retirement outdoors, basking in the sun, taking long walks along the shoreline, and hunting for fossils would do well to consider this sunny locale.

#20. Sewall's Point, Florida

- National rank: #21

- Population: 1,961

At one point in its history, Sewall's Point was a vacation town. Located on a peninsula between the St. Lucia and Indian Rivers, the city is serene and full of natural beauty—it has been nationally recognized as a Tree City and classified as an Audubon Society Certified Bird Sanctuary. These days, a small, year-round population serves as the basis of the community, and residents connect through regular community events, like a 4th of July bicycle parade and the Spring Eggstravaganza.

#19. Sanibel, Florida

- National rank: #20

- Population: 6,402

"The seashell capital of the world," Sanibel Island is home to 400-plus varieties of shells. The barrier island is located around 25 miles from Fort Myers, and nearly 70% of it is conservation land, allowing for a variety of wildlife. Sanibel is best described as quaint—with no stoplights, no buildings taller than the tallest palm tree, and 25 miles of shared biking and walking paths, living here can feel like living on a movie set.

#18. Hypoluxo, Florida

- National rank: #19

- Population: 2,744

Halfway between Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, Hypoluxo is beloved for its slower pace of life, abundant natural beauty, and weird history. Residents love to show off the Hypoluxo Hammock park, which is landscaped almost entirely with indigenous plants, and regale visitors with the story of the barefoot mail carriers (who are honored with a 14-foot-tall statue along a local trail system).

#17. Aventura, Florida

- National rank: #18

- Population: 39,372

Home to the largest mall in Florida, the Aventura Mall, this city is a shopping lover's dream. Located halfway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, its prime location gives residents easy access to the larger cities' amenities. Two golf courses at the Turnberry Resort & Spa, horse racing at the nearby Gulfstream Park, and the outdoor activities at Oleta River State Park round out the list of local attractions.

#16. Longboat Key, Florida

- National rank: #17

- Population: 7,512

Longboat Key is a luxurious city primarily composed of retirees—the median age here is 71.5. With 12 miles of beaches, plenty of waterfront properties, and premier dining, golf, tennis, and shopping, the town would make a great fit for folks looking to spend their golden years in a comfortable, affluent (the median household income is more than $140,000) place.

#15. Heathrow, Florida

- National rank: #16

- Population: 7,033

This North Florida city is an outdoor lover's dream. With two golf courses at the Heathrow Country Club and the Legacy Club, acres of green spaces at Trailblazer Park, and miles of walking trails like the Cross Seminole Trail, there are many ways to spend a day in the sun. Developed in the 1980s, Heathrow was always intended to be a luxury community, a fact that is reflected in the design and size of its houses as well as its higher cost of living.

#14. Indian River Shores, Florida

- National rank: #15

- Population: 4,324

Indian River Shores is a smaller, quieter beach locale perfect for folks searching for a slow-paced retirement. Miles of white sandy beaches, golfing at the private John's Island Club, and an affordable cost of living are some of the small town's biggest draws.

#13. Redington Shores, Florida

- National rank: #13

- Population: 2,057

Redington Shores is one of the quieter and less touristy areas in this semi-tropical zone located on a barrier island between Clearwater Beach and St. Pete Beach. With 360 days of sunshine each year, according to the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, residents will have plenty of opportunity to get outside and enjoy all of the stunning beaches, fishing, and boating the area offers.

#12. St. Pete Beach, Florida

- National rank: #12

- Population: 8,832

In 2021, St. Pete Beach was named the best beach in the United States by Tripadvisor. Despite that accolade and the sheer number of tourists it welcomes each year, the South Florida city maintains a laid-back feel and sense of community. St. Pete Beach also averages 361 days of sunshine a year, making it the perfect destination for folks who want to spend their retirement in an endless summer.

#11. Naples Park, Florida

- National rank: #11

- Population: 4,995

There are around 1,600 homes in Naples Park, Florida, a neighborhood south of Fort Myers. Early community members, who first established themselves in the 1950s, came together to fund and build a clubhouse that still exists as the center of community life today.

#10. Naples, Florida

- National rank: #10

- Population: 19,421

Often called the crown jewel of Southwest Florida, Naples is chock full of golf courses, premier shopping centers, and untamed outdoor areas. Sandwiched between the Everglades and the Gulf, there's an adventure for every type of explorer, whether you prefer a laid-back day at the beach or a trek through the wilds.

#9. Redington Beach, Florida

- National rank: #9

- Population: 1,309

Redington Beach is a primarily residential town of less than two square miles. The main attraction here is the Tides Beach Club Condos, a 214-unit complex with stunning views of the Gulf and luxurious amenities. Residents at Tides Beach Club can also enjoy private beaches.

#8. Vamo, Florida

- National rank: #8

- Population: 2,845

In 1923, two real estate developers bought a chunk of land from the estate of Gilded Age socialite Bertha Palmer. This slight stretch of waterfront property became the nucleus of the now slightly larger Vamo. Spacious lots, low home prices, and gorgeous views await prospective residents of the neighborhood.

#7. Pelican Bay, Florida

- National rank: #7

- Population: 6,575

Pelican Bay, a luxury community in Naples, is the ultimate spot to retire. Surrounded by 88 acres of parks and leisure areas, its peerless amenities include an electric-powered tram system and exclusive access to lifestyle activities, including golf, tennis, sailing, and fine arts.

#6. Lake Success, New York

- National rank: #6

- Population: 2,817

The name of Lake Success itself is brimming with positivity. This village town in Great Neck is also a hub for the medical field, and residents can enjoy proximity to New York City.

#5. Hillsboro Beach, Florida

- National rank: #5

- Population: 2,020

Hillsboro Beach, located on a peninsula along the Intracoastal Waterway, is just 3 miles long and 900 feet wide. The mainly residential town is a paradise for beach lovers who delight in sea turtle sightings and lighthouses.

#4. Southgate, Florida

- National rank: #4

- Population: 6,054

A suburb of Sarasota, Southgate was primarily built in the 1950s and '60s, and nearly all of its homes have maintained retro exteriors. Southgate's proximity to beaches, shopping, and Sarasota's downtown district makes it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area.

#3. Siesta Key, Florida

- National rank: #3

- Population: 5,690

If retiring to a world-famous beach is on your bucket list, check out Siesta Key in Sarasota. Crescent Beach on Siesta Key boasts a popular sand beach. Mild weather, no income taxes, low property taxes, and 99% pure quartz sand are just a few more benefits.

#2. Highland Beach, Florida

- National rank: #2

- Population: 4,264

Retirees comprise much of the population at the 1-square-mile Highland Beach, with a median age of 70.1. The population doubles in the winter, when northern retirees travel to their southern homes along the coast. There are plenty of restaurants and parks for residents to enjoy in Boca Raton, roughly 5 miles away.

#1. Rio, Florida

- National rank: #1

- Population: 1,265

Rio, the best place to retire on the East Coast, has been described as "classic Florida." Just off the St. Lucie River, Rio isn't a popular tourist destination, which allows for plenty of quiet beaches, little traffic, and a lower-than-average cost of living. Various small businesses, a nature preserve, and several community parks offer the best of what Rio offers.

