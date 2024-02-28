BREAKING: No one hurt after fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to home on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says no one was injured after a house fire on Birch Forest Circle West.

According to a JFRD spokesperson, firefighters responded to the scene at around 5:45 a.m. There were no injuries, but firefighters report that there was extensive damage to the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 11500 block of Birch Forest circle west. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) February 28, 2024

