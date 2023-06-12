Man dies trying to walk across Normandy Boulevard, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man has died after he was hit while walking across Normandy Boulevard.

According to the crash report, at around 4:38 a.m. Monday, a sedan was headed eastbound on Normandy Boulevard west of Doloma Street. At the same time, a pedestrian, a 45-year-old man, attempted to cross the road. He was hit head on by the sedan.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Normandy Boulevard were closed for several hours this morning, but they have since reopened.

