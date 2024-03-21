JFRD puts out fire at Jacksonville Metal Recycling, Philips Highway back open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Both sides of Philips Highway are back open as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department wraps up a fire at Jacksonville Metal Recycling.

According to JFRD, there were no injuries or major structural damage that came with the fire, but while trucks were in the area, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had both sides of Philips Highway closed down for several hours.

This isn’t the first time crews have had to battle a fire at the recycling facility. In August of last year, JFRD worked several hours to douse a fire at the facility. That fire was the result of a pile of trash that caught fire at the plant. No one was injured in that fire either.

