Check your wallet! These rare $1 bills could be worth up to $150,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Check that dollar in your pocket before you spend it: It could be worth thousands.

The Wealthy Nickel said last week that currency collectors are willing to pay up to $150,000 for pairs of dollar bills that were misprinted to have matching serial numbers.

The misprint happened when the same printing request was sent in 2014 -- and again in 2016 -- by the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing and went overlooked.

“Typically, every bill in circulation has a unique serial number to identify it,” The Wealthy Nickel wrote.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There are 6.4 million pairs of matching bills and The Wealthy Nickel said to date, only nine pairs of the bills have been matched.

Here’s what to look for to see if you have one of the rare bills:

The Series date located near the photograph of George Washington must read “Series 2013″

The bill must have a “B” Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number

The serial number must end with a star (*) and fall between B00000001* – B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you are lucky enough to find one, you’ll have to find its match.

The Wealthy Nickel said you can submit your serial number to Project 2013B and see if there is a match in the current database, which has grown to over 36,000 serial numbers.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.