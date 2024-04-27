Fatal crash involving motorcyclist and SUV on Southside Blvd., JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a traffic crash occurred earlier today on Southside Blvd., resulting in a fatality.

The incident took place around 12:37 pm in the 8000 block of Southside Blvd.

According to JSO, a large Dodge SUV, followed by a small Nissan SUV, traveled southbound on the Southside Blvd. service road. Simultaneously, a motorcycle was heading northbound on the same service road.

As the Dodge SUV attempted a left-hand turn onto the on-ramp for Southside Blvd., it crossed paths with the oncoming motorcycle.

During the accident, the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Dodge SUV. The motorcycle was propelled into the southbound lane and collided with a Nissan SUV traveling in the same direction.

A witness reported that the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist, identified as a male in his mid-30s, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene by Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Both drivers of the SUVs involved remained at the scene and are cooperating with detectives. Authorities have stated that there are no signs of impairment to the drivers.

This incident marks the 59th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, with the 8th involving a motorcyclist.

