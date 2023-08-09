JSO conducting shooting investigation in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Hendricks Avenue.

JSO’s Sgt. Rudlaff is holding a briefing on the incident at 5:35 a.m. to give an update on the investigation.

