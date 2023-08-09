JSO investigating after body found floating in pond on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating after a body was found in the lake behind the Starbucks at River City Marketplace.

According to JSO, the Homicide Unit responded to the area after calls about a “floating individual” and a “floating body” were made.

Action News Jax is working to learn more and will update you when more information becomes available.

