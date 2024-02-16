JSO makes arrest in Murray Hill shooting that killed 17-year-old Blaise Conner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has made an arrest for the shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, patrol officers responded to Post Street to calls of a reported shooting and located 17-year-old Blaise Conner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced Conner dead at the scene.

JSO homicide detectives, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, responded to the scene and conducted their respective investigations.

JSO Homicide Team 4 was able to identify 18-year-old Josef D. Madison as the suspect. He was located and arrested for murder on Thursday.

If you would like to help Conner’s family, they created a GoFundMe link.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

