JSO: Man crashes car while driving himself to hospital after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man crashed his car while driving himself to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

According to detectives, at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Hart Expressway and University Boulevard South and located a crashed car. The driver, a man in his mid-30s, had a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives learned that the victim got into a fight with someone outside a restaurant on Beach Boulevard and was shot once by the unknown person when it escalated. The victim then tried to drive himself to the hospital but lost control and crashed near the .

Detectives said there was a witness in the car with the victim who they are currently speaking with about both the shooting and the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

