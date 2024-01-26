JSO: Man dies after he was hit by school bus in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after he was hit by a school bus while crossing the street.

Detectives said that at around 7 a.m. on Friday, a pedestrian in his 60s was crossing Mayport Road. At the same time, a school bus was headed southbound on Mayport Road.

The school bus driver didn’t see the pedestrian crossing and hit him. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died. There were no students on the bus, and the bus driver wasn’t injured.

This marks the 13th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and it’s the 5th involving a pedestrian.

Action News Jax reached out to Duval County Public Schools for a statement. The district said it’s aware of the crash and is looking into it.

Mayport Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

