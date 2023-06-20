JSO: Man found dead in smoky house in Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a smoky home on Spring Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded around 2 a.m. and found smoke coming from the house. Firefighters discovered that a hotplate in the kitchen was causing the smoke and put it in the sink.

After the fire was out, JFRD conducted a safety sweep and found a man dead in one of the bedrooms. JSO was contacted and is still at the scene with the State Attorney’s Office.

Read: One day before summer, Florida’s Department of Children and Family Services talks about water safety

A woman who lives at the home is being interviewed by police as a witness. Police said that the motive and cause of death is not yet known.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

Read: Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, is expected to intensify into a hurricane

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.