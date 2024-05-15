JSO: Man shot by unknown woman while sitting in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot by an unknown woman while sitting in a car on West 6th Street.

According to detectives, at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the victim, who’s a man in his 40s, was sitting in the car with an unknown suspect when the suspect pulled and shot the victim in the groin. The suspect then got out of the car and left the scene.

The victim was driven to the hospital by a friend and spoke with detectives there. He is in non-life-threatening condition.

The only suspect description detectives have is that the suspect is a woman.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

