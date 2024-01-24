Man shot while walking down road in Wesconnett neighborhood, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the back by an unknown suspect on Fishing Pen Creek Court.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives believe that the victim was walking down the road when he was shot.

Read: Removal of Confederate monument was a flashpoint for debate at Jacksonville public hearing

Police are currently speaking with a few people who were at the scene to learn more about what happened and are looking for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO investigating shooting this morning

Read: ‘You’re not supposed to be burying a 16-year-old:’ Family seeks answers, closure in teen’s death

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.