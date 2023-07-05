State fire marshal investigating fire at Orange Park accounting firm

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at Orange Park CPA on Wells Road.

Action News Jax was first alerted to the fire on Florida Highway Patrol’s incident map. Orange Park CPA, a local accounting firm, is listed as the business affected on the map, and the state fire marshal is currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

Action New Jax’s Princess Jhané Stepherson has reached out to Clay County Fire Rescue and is at the scene working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

