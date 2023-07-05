State fire marshal investigating suspicious fire at Orange Park office park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious fire at the River Place Office Park on Wells Road.

According to Orange Park Fire Department, the fire occurred overnight. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, but no one else was injured.

Officials also told Action News Jax that the building suffered heavy smoke damage. The fire is deemed suspicious in nature, but the state fire marshal is still working to determine the official cause.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the fire happened at the Orange Park CPA, but the fire happened in a different unit of the office park.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.