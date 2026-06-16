Congo opposition condemns new bill seen as opening the way for a third term for President Tshisekedi

DAKAR, Senegal — Congo's opposition on Tuesday condemned the adoption of a bill that could open the door to a third term for President Félix Tshisekedi, denouncing what they say is a power grab.

The bill, adopted by the Senate on Monday, would enable a referendum on a new constitution under which Tshisekedi’s previous terms wouldn't count against him — effectively resetting the clock. It has already passed the National Assembly and now awaits the president’s signature.

Tshisekedi, 62, has been in office since 2019. He has said that he would seek a third term, if voters approved of it in a referendum. But no date has been set for one.

Congo's constitution explicitly bars any revision of presidential term limits. The bill works around that provision by allowing the president to amend the constitution in the event of a "major dysfunction" paralyzing state institutions.

The central African country is plagued by multiple crises, including an Ebola outbreak and an escalation of the decades-long conflict with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, one of more than 100 armed groups vying for control in the eastern provinces.

Congo's next presidential election is set to take place in 2028. Tshisekedi said last month that Congo won't be able to organize and hold elections unless the conflict is resolved and stability returns.

Both the Senate and National Assembly votes took place without opposition lawmakers, who walked out weeks ago in protest against the bill.

Senate President Jean-Michel Sama Lukondé hailed the vote, saying it gives the Congolese people a framework to “exercise their sovereignty” through a referendum.

Congo’s main opposition parties, which have been divided in recent years, joined forces in May under the banner of C64, or Coalition Article 64, to oppose the bill, describing it as an attempt by Tshisekedi to remain in power.

“Tshisekedi has betrayed his oath to respect the constitution and is therefore worthless,” leading opposition figure Martin Fayulu said Tuesday during a news conference held by the coalition.

He announced a march on July 8 to the presidential palace, demanding Tshisekedi’s resignation.

The vote comes days after violent clashes erupted at a protest against the bill in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, in which several people were injured, including opposition leaders Martin Fayulu, Jean-Marc Kabund and Delly Sesanga.

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Saleh Mwanamilongo reported from Bonn, Germany.

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