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Russian oil to Slovakia resumes flowing through pipeline that crosses Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War FILE - A general view of a pumping station at the end of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the east German refinery PCK in Schwedt, Jan. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Sven Kaestner, File) (Sven Kaestner/AP)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — The flow of Russian oil to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline that crosses Ukraine has resumed, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Saková said Thursday.

Hungary and Slovakia have been locked in an escalating feud with Ukraine since Russian oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia were halted in January.

Unlike most of the rest of the EU, Hungary and Slovakia still depend on Russia for their energy needs.

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