Concrete collapse on Interstate 10 in Baker County closes lane

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a collapse at the asphalt/concrete junction on the overpass of County Road 125 on I-10.

Because of the damaged overpass, the right lane of I-10 eastbound has been shut down.

Officials are at the scene to direct traffic as the left lane is still open.

Crews are expected to work through the night to repair the damage.

FHP is warning drivers to use caution and slow down around this area.

