09.25.23 The UAW Strike – Vehicle Market Update / Points Taken: The Devaluation Of Frequent Flyer Programs

The vehicle market is going through a slow, steady healing process. Inventory is up. In light of the UAW strike, Clark discusses pricing for both new & used automobiles. Also today, Clark explains how Delta, United and American airlines actively devaluing their frequent flyer programs – is actually good for travel consumers.
- Vehicle Market Update: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Devalued Miles: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Buying a car? What the UAW strike means – and doesn't mean – for auto sales
- Wall Street Bet Big on Used-Car Loans for Years. Now a Crisis May Be Looming.
- I Don't Like My Car but I'd Be Upside Down if I Traded It In. Is There Anything I Can Do?
- 7 Cheapest Cities To Buy a Used Car
- How Do I Find a Mechanic To Inspect the Car if I Find a Used Vehicle Hundreds of Miles Away?
- Student Loan Payments Are Restarting: 4 Things To Know
- SAVE Repayment Plan Offers Lower Monthly Loan Payments
- 9 Ways To Pay for College Without Student Loans
- [The Washington Post] A golden era of airline status is ending
- Points Guy – Delta SkyMiles changes: Airline overhauls how you earn Medallion status in biggest change yet
- Why You Might Want To Dump Your Delta Credit Card Now (Clark.com)
Clark.com resources
