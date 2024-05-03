Chase Increases Sign-up Bonus for Popular Credit Cards for Limited Time

If you’ve been considering signing up for one of the Chase Sapphire credit cards, now may be a good time to make the move.

For a limited time, Chase has boosted the welcome bonus offer for both the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

These are two of the top travel credit cards on the market. And though money expert Clark Howard carries the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card in his wallet, he still considers the Sapphire line among the best travel cards in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the offer and determine if it’s worth adding one of these to your wallet.

Chase Offers 75,000 Bonus Points Opportunity with New Sapphire Welcome Bonus

For a limited time, new applicants for the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve cards can earn 75,000 bonus points via a welcome bonus offer.

Here are the details:

Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

This bonus offer is up from a previous offer of 60,000 points.

These bonus points can be worth $1,125 for Sapphire Reserve customers and over $900 for Sapphire Preferred card holders if redeemed through Chase Travel?.

But even if you opt for a different redemption method, this bonus offer should still be worth at least $750.

More About the Chase Sapphire Credit Cards

Are Chase Sapphire Cards Worth It?

The Chase Sapphire line of travel credit cards is popular for a good reason. Between a generous welcome bonus, relevant spending rewards categories and solid travel-related perks, there can be a lot of value in having one of these cards in your wallet.

Clark says the Chase Sapphire line of cards, along with the Capital One Venture line of cards, are among the best travel rewards programs out there.

“After you net out the benefits of each of them, if you travel even just several times a year, the net cost of having the annual fee ends up being below zero in both cases,” Clark says.

He believes they are a good choice for many frequent travelers because of their lack of a tie-in to a particular airline or hotel chain. This will allow you to shop for the best deal possible for your destination.

If this has piqued your interest, you are probably wondering which level of Sapphire card best suits you. It likely depends on the amount of traveling you do each year.

Ask yourself: Do you spend enough on travel to justify the enhanced perks that come with the hefty annual fee of the Reserve card? And how important is lounge access to you while traveling?

If you’re not spending thousands on travel each year, you may find that the small annual fee attached to the Preferred is more digestible.

Team Clark has a comparison of the Sapphire cards to help you make that decision.

Do you have one of the Chase Sapphire credit cards? Will you get one as a result of this limited-time offer? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

