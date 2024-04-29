Peacock Price Hike: Prepare To Pay More for NBC’s Streaming Service

Are you a Peacock subscriber?

You soon will have to pay more to watch NBCUniversal's popular video streaming service, which is the streaming home to hit shows like "The Office" and "Yellowstone."

It was recently reported that Peacock will be raising the price for both its ad-supported and ad-free subscription tiers. And, unfortunately, it doesn't matter if you're a monthly or annual customer. Your price is going up either way.

This move, which is slated to take effect this summer, is conveniently timed ahead of NBC's broadcast of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Peacock is expected to have a prominent presence in the network’s presentation of the weeks-long event, which will be held in Paris.

Let’s take a look at the details on the upcoming changes.

Peacock Will Raise Subscription Prices in 2024

Effective July 18, 2024, the price of Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscriptions will go up. This is the second price hike on these subscriptions in as many years.

The monthly rate will go up $2 per month on each of these services, while the annual rates will see a $20 increase.

Existing subscribers can expect the change to take effect on their next billing date on or after August 17, 2024.

Here’s a breakdown of the current and upcoming pricing for each tier:

Is Peacock Still Worth It?

Since launching in 2020, Peacock has done a nice job of diversifying its offerings between hit on-demand shows, live sports, new-release movies, live-streaming NBCUniversal channels and more.

But this is now the second price hike since July 2023, which rightfully leaves some customers wondering if the juice is still worth the squeeze on this service.

Some situations that probably make Peacock worth it to you:

You love shows like "The Office." Peacock is the exclusive home for streaming the mega-hit comedy. But the good stuff doesn't end there. You also can see comedies like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Parks and Recreation" on this platform, as well as dramas like "Yellowstone."

Peacock is the exclusive home for streaming the mega-hit comedy. But the good stuff doesn't end there. You also can see comedies like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Parks and Recreation" on this platform, as well as dramas like "Yellowstone." You like Hallmark movies. Did you know that Peacock includes live streams of the Hallmark channels? It's one of the most cost effective ways to get your fix of those sappy holiday movies.

Did you know that Peacock includes live streams of the Hallmark channels? It's one of the most cost effective ways to get your fix of those sappy holiday movies. You like new releases and classic movies. You'll find new hits like "Oppenheimer" as well as classics like the "Harry Potter" series available on the platform.

You'll find new hits like "Oppenheimer" as well as classics like the "Harry Potter" series available on the platform. You're a sports fan. There are quite a few sporting events broadcasted on Peacock that may be worth paying to see. On top of NBC having broadcast rights for the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, Peacock is the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the English Premier League. It also broadcasts the NFL's "Sunday Night Football."

There are quite a few sporting events broadcasted on Peacock that may be worth paying to see. On top of NBC having broadcast rights for the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, Peacock is the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the English Premier League. It also broadcasts the NFL's "Sunday Night Football." You like professional wrestling. The WWE's top events, such as "Wrestlemania," "Summerslam," and "The Royal Rumble," are broadcast live on the platform. There is also an extensive archive of past matches that goes back to the origins of the popular wrestling federation.

Will you continue to pay for Peacock in spite of the upcoming price increase? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

The post Peacock Price Hike: Prepare To Pay More for NBC's Streaming Service appeared first on Clark Howard.