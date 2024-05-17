Around Jax: New burger spot now open, Boathouse restaurant and Dancin’ in the Streets Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dick Mondell’s Restaurant

We have an update on Dick Mondell’s Burgers in Jax beach.

Action News Jax first showed you a sneak peak of the restaurant during construction back in March. But the burger spot is now officially open! You can get all types of burgers here, including chicken and impossible burgers. You can find this spot on 3rd street and 12 avenue south.

Boathouse Restaurant

Closer to Ponte Vedra beach, Boathouse is now open on A1A. This spot has sushi, a raw bar and a selection of freshly caught seafood. You can find them in the shopping center by the relatively new GATE car wash.

Dancin’ in the Streets Festival

Get ready to go Dancin’ in the Streets of Atlantic Beach! The annual festival is back this weekend. Head to the Beaches Town Center this Saturday. Live local music, arts and crafts, enjoy food trucks, drink tents, and of course the kid zone! $5 wristbands are required for guests 21 and up to buy alcoholic beverages.

