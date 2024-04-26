YouTube TV Unveils Limited-Time Offer for 2024 NFL Sunday Ticket

Are you considering subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season? Now may be the time to act.

YouTube TV, which is the exclusive streaming TV home for the NFL package, announced that it will be offering the 2024 version of Sunday Ticket at a discount for a limited time.

The promotion, which was revealed in conjunction with the 2024 NFL Draft, will allow new subscribers to save even more by bundling the football package with YouTube TV’s live TV streaming service.

Team Clark rates YouTube TV as one of the best live TV streaming services on the market, so that may be something to consider.

Let’s take a closer look at the offer.

YouTube TV Offers Big Discount on NFL Sunday Ticket

For a limited time, select new subscribers can save up to $215 on an NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV subscription for the 2024 NFL season.

And non-YouTube TV subscribers can save $100 as well.

Between April 25 and May 16, 2024, YouTube TV is offering the following discount for the popular football package:

To be eligible for the biggest discount, you can't be an existing YouTube TV + NFL Sunday Ticket subscriber. (They are offering $100 off for early bird renewals for existing subscribers.)

New customers will be able to stack the package discount on top of YouTube TV’s current promotion for new customers for even more savings.

YouTube TV is offering $15 off per month for the first three months. That drops the $72.99 per month subscription down to $57.99 per month for the first three months of service.

When combined with the $170 discount you’re being offered for Sunday Ticket, that adds up to $215 in total savings.

What Is NFL Sunday Ticket?

If you’re not a hardcore football fan, you may be wondering what this package is and why it is a big deal.

Since 1994, NFL Sunday Ticket has offered fans a chance to watch every out-of-market NFL football game during Sunday afternoons. This was a product of DIRECTV for many years, but it moved to YouTube in 2023.

Here’s how the league describes the service:

Consisting of all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer's location) broadcast on FOX and CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans in the United States the ability to follow all their favorite teams and players no matter where they live.

So, for example, if you live in Atlanta you know that the Falcons are broadcasted on either your local FOX or CBS channel most Sundays. That’s great if you’re a Falcons fan, but pretty crummy if you’re a fan of the Seattle Seahawks living in Atlanta.

NFL Sunday Ticket is a way for that Seahawks fan in Atlanta to watch their favorite team’s game live. And they’ll get all the other out-of-market NFL games on their device as well.

This package does not include Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, NBC’s Sunday Night Football or ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts.

However, the good news is that YouTube TV's base package includes the channels that broadcast Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. So if you buy the NFL Sunday Ticket from them in 2024, you'd only be an Amazon Prime subscription short of having access to every NFL game each week.

Is YouTube TV Worth It?

Though the price of live TV streaming may be a bit too much for non-sports fans in 2024, YouTube TV does offer value to people who want access to most of the popular live sports and news channels.

It also includes unlimited cloud DVR, local channels and three concurrent streams with the base package.

At $73 per month, YouTube TV ranks as the top overall option in Team Clark's roundup of the best live TV streaming services.

You can read our full review of the service, which includes an evaluation of the available channels and tips from Clark.com readers who have used the service.

Is this NFL Sunday Ticket deal a good one? Will you sign up for YouTube TV to enjoy it? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

The post YouTube TV Unveils Limited-Time Offer for 2024 NFL Sunday Ticket appeared first on Clark Howard.