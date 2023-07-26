M.A.D.D.A.D.S. to join the family of Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale to find justice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — M.A.D D.A.D. S and the family of Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale will be continuing the search for evidence this Saturday, July 29, at 10:45 a.m.

The search will meet at the 8200 block of Alderman Road 32211 in Arlington. M.A.D.D.A.D.S. is asking the community to join and help get justice for this family.

M.A.D.D.A.D.S. is dedicated to helping find the people responsible for the death of Dylonn, and to breaking the code of silence.

