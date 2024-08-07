Early voting begins in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting opens this morning in Duval County for local primary elections.
There are plenty of judges, school board members and state representatives up for primary election.
Some voters already got a head start in parts of Northeast Florida. Putnam County’s early voting has been open since Monday, which is when Duval County’s early voting was supposed to open, but it was postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby.
There are 24 early voting locations in Duval County. Nassau County also starts early voting this morning at 9 a.m., and St. Johns County starts Saturday.
For those too busy to get to the polls, absentee ballots are always an option. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland encourages voters who can’t get to the polls to take advantage of those mail-in ballots, adding that they’ll be as safe as in-person voting.
“We pay for the postage here in Duval County if you want to put it in your mailbox, but if you feel more secure, bring it and drop it off,” Holland explained.
Holland also told Action News Jax in June that there would be longer lines due to an expected decrease in mail-in voting so plan accordingly.
Poll open at 10 a.m.
Here is a full list of early voting locations in Duval County:
- Argyle Branch Library
- 7973 Old Middleburg Rd. S., Jacksonville, FL 32222
- Balis Community Center
- 1513 La Salle St., Jacksonville, FL 32207
- Beaches Branch Library
- 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach, FL 32266
- Bradham & Brooks Branch Library
- 1755 Edgewood Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library
- 6887 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210
- EWU Schell-Sweet Resource Wellness Center
- 1697 Kings Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32209
- FSCJ Deerwood
- 9911 Old Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256
- Highlands Regional Library
- 1826 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Holiday Inn Bartram Park South
- 13934 Village Lake Cir., Jacksonville, FL 32258
- Legends Community Center
- 5130 Soutel Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Mandarin Branch Library
- 3330 Kori Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257
- Maxville Branch Library
- 8375 Maxville Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32234
- Oceanway Community Center
- 12215 Sago Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Pablo Creek Regional Library
- 13295 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Police Athletic League
- 3450 Monument Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Regency Square Branch Library
- 9900 Regency Square Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225
- South Mandarin Branch Library
- 12125 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223
- Southeast Regional Library
- 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256
- Southside Community Center
- 10080 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Supervisor of Elections
- 105 East Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202
- UF/IFAS Extension Duval County
- 1010 N. McDuff Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32254
- University Park Branch Library
- 3435 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32277
- West Branch Library
- 1425 Chaffee Rd. S., Jacksonville, FL 32221
- Willow Branch Library
- 2875 Park St., Jacksonville, FL 32205
