New court documents explain how investigators linked five people to rapper Julio Foolio's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New court documents show exactly how investigators linked five people to local rapper Julio Foolio’s murder.

The extensive investigation spelled out in court documents said these five suspects had a plan to kill Foolio as part of an ongoing gang war.

Isaiah Chance, Alicia Andrews, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy are all accused of his murder.

Prosecutors said Foolio was a 6 Block gang member. Chance is involved with the gang ATK and the Murphy’s are linked to the 1200 gang.

They said the suspects tracked and followed Foolio from Jacksonville to Tampa. They used cars and followed him around to two strip clubs before they pulled the trigger at a hotel.

The documents said one car served as the “lookout,” while the second car had the shooters inside.

Surveillance video showed Chance and his girlfriend Andrews in the lookout car and the other three in the other.

Investigators said phone data and surveillance cameras linked the three shooters to the two Murphy’s and Gathright.

One of the videos even came from a Tesla camera that shows the moment of the shooting.

