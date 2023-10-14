Florida residents being offered deep discounts on Florida State Parks passes and sportsman licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As part of Governor Ron DeSantis signing the Great Outdoor Initiative, Florida residents are being offered deep discounts for outdoor licenses and state park passes.

Executive Order 23-209 was signed by the governor to encourage outdoor recreational participation through financial incentives. Both the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are participating through the signed initiative.

According to Floridastateparks.org, the discounts begin Oct. 14, 2023 and will run through Jan. 13, 2024.

Florida State Parks annual passes will have a 50% discount and will be available at the following prices:

Family Annual Pass - $60, plus tax.

Individual Annual Pass - $30, plus tax.

The following FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, and hunting privileges and all associated permits, will also be discounted by 50% and will be available at the following rates, plus applicable fees:

Annual Gold Sportsman - $50.75.

5-year Gold Sportsman - $247.75.

Lifetime Sportsman’s License:

- Age 4 or younger - $201.50.

- Ages 5-12 - $351.50.

- Ages 13 and older - $501.50.

To buy a pass or to find a park near you, visit: www.floridastateparks.org/.

To find more information on fishing and hunting licenses in Florida, visit: myfwc.com/license/recreational/ and to purchase a license, visit: License.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

