Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park renovation project to temporarily effect public access

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County wants the community to know that the public access renovation project will take place at Vilano Beach Oceanfront starting on Mon., Oct. 16. Several temporary changes are expected to take place.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Oceanfront Park, located at 2750 Anahma Dr. in St. Augustine, will remain open but restrooms, showers, dune walkovers, the pavilion, and the easternmost parking lane will be inaccessible. However, the remaining public parking spaces will be open and available, and pedestrian access to the beach will remain open via the northern vehicular access ramp, the county said in a statement.

Read: More than 4,000 expected to join 21st annual Buddy Walk in Jacksonville Beach

The $1,814,400 renovation project, funded through Park Impact Fees and Tree Bank Fund, will include:

Improvements to the northern walkover to bring into ADA compliance.

Renovation of existing restrooms.

Construction of a covered performance stage with terraced seating.

Construction of new outdoor showers.

Construction of changing stations.

Installation of a new climbing play structure and recreation features.

Renovation of the existing south walkover.

Addition of ADA parking in the existing parking lot.

The renovation project is expected to be completed in February 2024. Signage indicating the renovation work will be posted to indicate the temporary changes.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.