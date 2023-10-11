More than 4,000 expected to join 21st annual Buddy Walk in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville (DSAJ) is expecting a huge turnout for its 21st annual Buddy Walk on Sat., Oct. 14. The one-mile walk will take place at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach at 12 p.m.

Those attending will enjoy family-friendly festival activities including carnival rides, music, face painting, and more.

More than 4,000 people are expected to attend. Proceeds will go to benefiting the organization’s programs which work to enhance the lives of children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome in Jacksonville and the surrounding communities.

The goal is to raise $375,000 at this year walk and according to the DSAJ, $330,000 has already been raised.

Explaining the details about the walk in a news release, “The Buddy Walk is a nationwide event created to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and to help ensure they are given the opportunity to become valued members of our community. The event is about more than fundraising -- it’s about showing our loved ones with Down syndrome that our community supports and appreciates them for their unique abilties!”

Registration fees are $25 for walk participants and includes a t-shirt and event activities. Individuals with Down syndrome get the t-shirt and access to event activities for free.

