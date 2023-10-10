St. Johns Country Fort Mose reconstruction project to receive additional $200,000

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A project to reconstruct the 1738 version of Fort Mose at Fort Mose Historic State Park in St. Augustine received the green light for an additional $200,000.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved the additional funding from Tourist Development Tax revenue. This follows the previously approved $50,000 grant match.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The reconstruction of Fort Mose is significant to St. Johns County tourism,” Tera Meeks, St. Johns County Director of Tourism and Cultural Development said in a news release. “It really makes a point of interest for this park. It helps to develop that quilt of history that brings people, keep them here, and keeps them coming back.”

Watch: Fort Mose Reconstruction 2023 video feature

Fort Mose was detailed in August 2023 by the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau as the “first legally sanctioned free Black community in America.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to the Board of County Commissioners, in addition to the funding by the county, $3 million has been received from the Florida Park Service, a Department of State -- Florida African-American Cultural & Historical Grant, and private donations.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.