Habitat for Humanity of St. Johns County celebrates 34 years of affordable housing

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity of St. Johns County is celebrating its 34th anniversary, marking decades of providing affordable housing for the St. Augustine workforce. The nonprofit recently highlighted its success in homeowner retention, with nearly 80% of families remaining in their homes since its founding.

The organization, established in 1992, continues to address the pervasive issue of affordable workforce housing in St. Johns County.

Malinda Everson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of St. Johns County, emphasized the importance of the organization’s work. “Our workforce is the backbone of this community, yet homeownership is becoming increasingly out of reach for many hardworking individuals and families,” Everson said. “Between rising home prices, higher interest rates, and increasing costs overall, buying a home can feel impossible for many working professionals. What many people do not realize is that they may qualify for a Habitat home and the opportunity to achieve affordable homeownership.”

The median home price in St. Johns County is approximately $550,000, which has priced many workers and young professionals out of the market.

Habitat homes in the newest neighborhood, Volusia Woods, are priced between $248,000 and $278,000. Households can earn up to $86,160 annually and still qualify for a Habitat home.

Since its inception in 1992, Habitat for Humanity of St. Johns County has built 185 houses and served 553 people. The organization reports high rates of homeowner retention, with 78% of people remaining in their homes since 1992, 86% since 2010 and 100% since 2020.

Shavon, a Habitat homeowner and bus attendant for St. Johns County School District, purchased her home through the program in 2008 and recently paid it off.

Shavon has worked for the school district for 23 years, and she raised three children as a single mother in her Habitat home.

Her two daughters are now a teacher and a nurse, and her son is preparing to start a career with a commercial driver’s license.

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