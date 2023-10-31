1 man dead, another injured after crash at the Daytona International Speedway over the weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead and another is hurt after a crash at the Daytona International Speedway over the weekend.

According to a statement shared with Eyewitness News from the Speedway, the on-track incident happened Saturday during an Audi Club rental session.

The Speedway said the second driver is still recovering in the hospital.

Audi Club shared a statement on Facebook, saying it did not manage the event itself.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a driver following an on-track incident at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. At present, we know the driver was not an Audi Club member, and the incident took place during an International GT practice session, which was not managed by Audi Club. Audi Club remains a driver-education-focused organization and our policies do not permit the organization of open or closed-course events in which members engage in racing or competitive wheel-to-wheel activities. Audi Club North America continues to investigate this matter and provide updates as they are available.”

The International GT website had races and qualifying events scheduled at the Daytona International Speedway all weekend.

A spokesperson from International GT also shared a statement:

“We confirm the death of a driver who was transported to a local hospital after an incident during International GT’s practice session at Daytona International Speedway. A second driver involved in the incident was also transported to a local hospital. Our deepest sympathies go to the family of the driver who has passed. We would like to give our well wishes to the second driver during their recovery.”

On Monday, police said they were still working to finish the crash report.

A man who said he was a coach and friend of the driver who died, Mark Mathys, made a Facebook post for him.

Today was a sad day at the race track. My friend and client of several years, Mark Mathys, passed away in an incident on... Posted by Mike Skeen on Saturday, October 28, 2023

