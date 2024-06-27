2 people injured in plane crash near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a plane crash near DeLand, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The small plane crashed at about 3 p.m. near Lake Molly Avenue.

Deputies said both people were conscious and alert.

They were taken to a hospital under a “trauma alert” status.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: Florida party chairs weigh in ahead of Thursday’s presidential debate

Two people were injured this afternoon when a small plane crashed off Lake Molly Avenue near DeLand. The crash was reported by witnesses around 3 p.m. Both occupants were conscious & alert, but transported to an area hospital as trauma alerts. The FAA has been notified. pic.twitter.com/jdzMJilKVC — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 26, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.