3 Florida restaurants named among ‘America’s Best Restaurants 2023′ by The New York Times

The New York Times published its annual “America’s Best Restaurants 2023″ guide and three Florida restaurants made the list.

The newspaper’s food reporters, editors and critics named Maty’s and Smoke and Dough, both in Miami, and Salt Shack on the Bay in Tampa, as restaurants that they are most excited about in 2023.

Maty’s, which opened in March, serves Peruvian cuisine like “whole roasted dorade draped in aji amarillo beurre blanc,” and will soon become “Florida’s headquarters of new Peruvian American food,” writes Brett Anderson.

West of Maty’s, a 35-minute drive away, is Smoke and Dough, which opened in January 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Anderson writes that the barbecue joint “answers the question of what true Miami barbecue might taste like: ribs glossed with guava-ancho barbecue sauce, brisket rubbed with Cuban coffee, housemade pastrami tequeños, black beans baked with pineapple.”

Across the state in Tampa is Salt Shack on the Bay, which opened in July 2019.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Kim Severson writes, “Jimmy Buffet would have liked this place, where there is no problem a platter of fresh Gulf shrimp and a drink with a pineapple slice couldn’t solve.”

To look at the full list, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.