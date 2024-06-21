Active duty and veterans of U.S. military compete in DoD Warrior Games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — From protecting our freedoms to now battling it out on the court.

This week, our nation’s heroes are competing in multiple sporting events and sharing their stories of resilience and perseverance at Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports.

More than 200 athletes representing the U.S. military and Australia will compete in this year’s Department of Defense Warrior Games.

The Warrior Games are meant to celebrate the resiliency of active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members who are ill, injured or wounded.

“It’s really about opportunities for these athletes and injured servicemembers to reconnect as part of a team and ideally use adaptive sporting as part of their healing process,” David Paschal, the Director for the Department of Defense Warrior Games, said.

