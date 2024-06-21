Atlantic disturbance brings in more showers, breezy winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the Atlantic disturbance as it brings in more rain and winds.

Showers are streaming onshore Friday morning, and the heaviest rain will be focused south of our area for the next couple of hours. First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says he expects an uptick in showers for the metro and the beaches areas for the second half of the morning commute.

In addition, hazardous beach conditions continue today with strong rips and rough seas.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Simma says this Atlantic disturbance could briefly become a tropical depression, but that won’t change our minimal local impacts.

Rain and wind will continue through midday, but there should be some breaks in the rain this afternoon and evening. However, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for the evening and again on Saturday morning, but there will be lots of dry spots.

Saturday heats up as rain and storms develop again, but these storms aren’t related to the tropics. Much-needed rain and storm chances return Sunday and next week.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

As for the tropics, the Atlantic disturbance will track over Northeast Florida and Southeast Florida today. We will see bands of showers move in from the ocean with occasional wind gusts.

Another low-pressure system is developing over Mexico and Central America and is tracking into the southwest Gulf of Mexico where Tropical Storm Alberto was. That system will not come to Florida.

The next named storm this season will be Beryl.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Tracking the Tropics: Friday, June 21 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy with Gusty Showers at Times. High: 86

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower. Low: 74

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SAT: Partly Cloudy and Hot with Scattered Showers and Storms. High 92/Low 74

SUN: Partly Sunny with Afternoon Storms. High 93/Low 75

MON: Partly Sunny with A Few Storms. High 95/Low 74

TUE: Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Storms. High 96/Low 75

WED: Partly Sunny with A Few Storms. High 93/Low 74

THU: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Storms. High 90/Low 74

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Friday, June 21 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area