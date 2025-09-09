Amazon founder Jeff Bezos still Florida’s No. 1 billionaire, according to Forbes

MIAMI — Nearly two years after he announced he’d be moving to the Sunshine State, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is still Florida’s No. 1 billionaire.

On Forbes’ recently updated list of the “400 Richest People in America” ranking, Bezos was ranked No. 4. overall.

Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk was ranked No. 1.

Action News Jax told you in November 2023 when Bezos announced he was leaving his long-time home in Seattle to start a new life in Miami.

At that time, he announced on Instagram that he wanted to live close to his parents, who had moved back to Florida.

He also has a space venture, called Blue Origin, at Cape Canaveral.

Last year, Bezos had a net worth of $197 billion. On this year’s ranking, it went up to $241 billion according to Forbes.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who has a net worth of $14.3 billion, is the No. 7 ranked billionaire in Florida.

