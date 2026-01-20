Cox Media Group Launches Spanish Local News in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CMG Jacksonville TV is pleased to announce the launch of NOTICIAS JACKSONVILLE on Telemundo Jacksonville, beginning in May.

This will be the first (and only) Hispanic television local news broadcast in the Jacksonville market.

“When we became a Telemundo Affiliate in 2022, it was always our goal to serve the Northeast Florida Hispanic community with local news dedicated to our Hispanic neighbors,” said Omesh Somaru, WFOX and WJAX TV VP and General Manager. “The Hispanic population in this market continues to grow and represents a vital part of our community. They deserve news coverage in their preferred language that reflects their experiences, addresses their concerns, and keeps them informed about the issues that matter most to them. We’re honored to partner with Telemundo to make this commitment a reality for Northeast Florida.”

The launch represents a significant milestone in fulfilling Cox Media Group’s commitment to expanding its reach and better serving the Hispanic community throughout Northeast Florida.

The specific launch date of Noticias Jacksonville will be announced closer to its broadcast debut in May.

