First Coast YMCA to operate new wellness center at Jacksonville Shipyards development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast YMCA will serve as the operator of a new 6,000-square-foot wellness center at the Jacksonville Shipyards development. The facility, located on the first floor of One Tower Court, is scheduled to open in mid-March 2026.

The new location marks the 16th branch for the First Coast YMCA. Shanna Collective and Iguana Investments partnered with the YMCA to establish the branch within the Downtown Jacksonville mixed-use project, which will also house the Jacksonville Jaguars front office headquarters.

The Downtown YMCA branch will feature Freemotion cardio and strength equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, and circuit training tools. The facility will also offer functional and recovery equipment. Certified YMCA instructors are scheduled to lead 15 to 20 group fitness classes per week.

Auld & White Constructors completed the build-out of the wellness center. The facility is located inside One Tower Court, a six-story Class-A office building that serves as the first structure in the Shipyards development.

Shanna Khan is the founder and CEO of Shanna Collective and serves as the CEO and chief design officer of Iguana Investments. Khan said the arrival of the YMCA is an investment in the local community. “We are honored to welcome the newest branch of the First Coast YMCA to Downtown Jacksonville,” Khan said. “This partnership advances our vision of creating a vibrant mixed-use destination designed to uplift, connect, and inspire the entire community.”

First Coast YMCA CEO and President Eric Mann said the organization is growing to meet the needs of Northeast Florida. “We’re passionate about meeting the community where they are, and this facility, along with our partnership with Shanna Collective and Iguana Investments, will help us serve Downtown residents for years to come,” Mann said.

The broader Jacksonville Shipyards project includes several residential and commercial components beyond the wellness center. One Tower Court will house the Jacksonville Jaguars’ front office headquarters. The development also encompasses a Four Seasons Hotel and Residences with 170 hotel rooms and 26 residences.

Planned public amenities include five restaurants, a Riverwalk, a pier, a marina support building, and a 78-boat slip public marina.

