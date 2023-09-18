Bear at Walt Disney World prompts Magic Kingdom ride closures

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A bear prompted the closure of several rides and attractions Monday afternoon at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission said.

Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reports the Florida black bear was spotted in a tree in the park.

“Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program as well as FWC law enforcement officers are on scene,” an FWC spokeswoman said. “In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear.”

The agency said that bears are more active during the fall as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food,” the spokeswoman said.

More than a dozen closures of rides and attractions were closed Monday, according to Disney’s app.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

FWC said if you see a bear in the wild, give it space and never approach or feed it.

If you ever spot one that is threatening, sick or injured, you can call FWC at 888-404-3922.

Click here to read more about bears.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.