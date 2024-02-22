Bill banning left lane cruising in Florida speeds over to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk

A bill preventing Florida drivers from cruising in left lanes of highways now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

On Thursday, the Florida Senate voted 37-0 to pass the bill.

It would only apply to drivers on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and speed limits of 65 miles per hour or higher.

Action News Jax told you in January 2023 when a bill to prevent left-lane cruising was first filed.

That bill did not pass the 2023 legislative session and we told you in October when the bill was refiled.

“In the last five years, we’ve had 17,404 accidents that were a direct result from passing on the right. This bill is hopefully to get people out of the left lane,” said bill sponsor State Senator Keith Perry (R-Gainesville) during one of the bill’s committee hearings.

Earlier this month, the bill passed the Florida House.

