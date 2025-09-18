Cause of death, identity of Epic Universe roller coaster rider released

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released the identity and cause of death for a man who died after riding on a roller coaster at Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park.

OCSO said Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, became unresponsive while riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster Wednesday night, Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Dr. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties, said the cause of death was multiple blunt impact injuries. He said the death was accidental, WFTV reports.

The ride has been closed as a precaution.

Universal Orlando Resorts provided WFTV with the following statement:

“Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night. The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed.”

