Live Updates: Brantley County fire expands, evacuations still in place

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — The Brantley County wildfire has expanded as fire crews battle historic drought conditions. The fire has destroyed homes. The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office says infrared mapping shows the fire to be approximately 20,933 acres, and containment remains at 7%.

Destroyed homes in current wildfires most in Georgia’s history

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who toured much of the scorched areas in the southern part of the state on Friday, said the 120 homes lost to wildfires in Brantley and Clinch counties are the most in the state’s history.

“The two fires we’re fighting, among many others in Georgia, ... the Pineland fire and the Highway 82 fire rank No. 1 and 2 in the country,” Kemp said during a news briefing Friday at the Waycross-Ware County Airport. “So we got the two most dangerous, biggest, problematic fires anywhere in the United States in the small area we’re having to fight. It’s a lot for us to deal with.”

How Brantley Co. fire started

Officials said the wildfire in Brantley County was started by a balloon from a kids’ birthday party that landed on a power line and created an arc, which caught the ground on fire.

County-by-County Wildfires Update

Northeast Florida

Baker County

Sargent Fire - 2,523 acres, 81% contained

Bradford County

Deden Fire - 180 acres, 50% contained

Columbia County

Gun Range Fire - 129 acres, 50% contained

Clay, Putnam counties

Railroad Fire - 4743 acres, 70% contained

Putnam County

Pace Court Fire - 343 acres, 85% contained

Mondex 3 Fire - 300 acres, 30% contained

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

Highway 82 Fire - 20,933 acres, 7% contained

Mandatory Evacuations:

Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Hwy 32

Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Greenleaf Rd

GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd

Happy Hollow

Drury Ln & Drury Ct

Coffee County Club Rd

From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak

Highway 110 from Highway 32 to Lane Cemetery Road to include from Lisa Lane to the Satilla River.

Voluntary evacuation

Brantley County and Wayne County EMA have issued a Voluntary Evacuation for:

Hwy 32 east of Needmore Rd to Hwy 301 at Ed Harrell Rd, including all areas within these boundaries.

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office says residents in the area should be prepared to leave if conditions worsen.

Evacuation shelters

The American Red Cross Shelter - Day and Night

- 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office says the shelter will provide an air-conditioned mobile unit to house small pets (dogs/cats) in crates, with bedding provided.

Southside Baptist Church - Day and Night

- 550 School St., Nahunta, GA 31553

Nahunta United Methodist Church - Day

107 E. Cleveland St., Nahunta, GA 31553

Glynn County:

As of Saturday night, Glynn County officials issued a voluntary evacuation advisory within the following areas:

Alpine Rd

Gilley Rd, Boones Branch

Sallie Cline

Mauney St, Chelsea Cir

Post Rd N of Hwy 82

Old Post Rd N of Hwy 32.

Clinch County

Pineland Road Fire - 31,976 acres, 10% contained.

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