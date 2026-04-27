LIST: Shelters open for residents displaced by the Highway 82 Fire, where to donate

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — The following shelters are open for displaced residents in Brantley County:

The American Red Cross Shelter - Day and Night

- 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520

Southside Baptist Church - Day

- 550 School St., Nahunta, GA 31553

Nahunta United Methodist Church - Day

107 E. Cleveland St., Nahunta, GA 31553

Unity Church of God - Day and Night

1580 Sunset Blvd, Jesup, GA 31545

Venture of Faith Camp - Day and Night

- 1309 Highway 135 South, Lake Park, GA 31636

Beginning Saturday, the American Red Cross shelter in Brunswick will be providing an air-conditioned mobile unit to house small pets (dogs/cats). The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office says bedding and crates will be provided.

No pets are permitted at the other shelter locations.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture has designated locations identified on its website for large animals.

For those looking to help, the following locations are now accepting donations for local distribution:

Brantley Gas

114 Satilla Avenue, Nahunta, Georgia | Contact: Emerald Heinritz – 850-694-9400

Accepting new or gently used clothing, hangers, hygiene items, and empty totes with lids.

H & S Car Haulers

125 Industrial Park, Nahunta, Georgia | Contacts: Jessica Johns – 912-288-5697, Amanda Herrin – 912-288-3993

Accepting nonperishable items and pet food.

Brantley County Family Connections

Located at 10305 Main Street, Nahunta, Georgia

For those who prefer to provide monetary support, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office encourages donating through Georgia VOAD by selecting either the American Red Cross or The Salvation Army for Brantley County.

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