Central Florida priest bites woman after denying her communion, police say

ST CLOUD, Fla. — Communion at a Central Florida church took an unexpected turn: an argument that ended with a priest biting a church member, according to police.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV said it all went down on Sunday at the St. Thomas Aquinas Church in St Cloud.

Police have recommended that the priest, Father Fidel, be charged with battery.

The incident happened during mass when parishioners were receiving communion.

The unidentified woman told St Cloud police that the scuffle started when she tried to receive communion and was denied.

“He wouldn’t give me the cookie. I don’t know if it was the way i was dressed, or if it is what I like,” the woman can be heard saying on the police worn body cam video.

