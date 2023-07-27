Falcon Heavy launch scrubbed last-minute, new launch window given

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Wednesday’s launch attempt has been scrubbed, SpaceX said.

The new launch window is 11:04 p.m. Thursday evening.

SpaceX said the vehicle and payload are in “good health.”

Standing down from tonight’s Falcon Heavy launch of the @HughesConnects JUPITER 3 mission due to a violation of abort criteria. Teams are resetting for a launch attempt tomorrow, July 27; vehicle and payload are in good health — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 27, 2023

Read our earlier version below:

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday.

The 99-minute launch window will open at 11:04 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX has confirmed that the weather forecast is 85% favorable for the planned launch.

The rocket will carry the EchoStar Jupiter 3 broadband communications satellite into orbit.

The satellite is designed to support inflight Wi-Fi, maritime connections, community Wi-Fi solutions and more.

After the launch, SpaceX is planning to land two of the Falcon Heavy rocket’s boosters back at Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket boosters’ landing will cause a sonic boom in and around Brevard County.

